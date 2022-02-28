Health officials urge caution while mask mandates are lifted

(WSIL)---Indoor mask mandates have been lifted for many areas across Illinois, as COVID cases are trending down for the first time in months.
For the first time since August 1st, data from the Illinois Department of Public Health reports less than 1,000 COVID hospitalizations, and Saturday was the first time since July 25th that Illinois has reported less than 1,000 new one day cases.
Two major metrics the state has followed include the 7 day rolling average for test positivity and hospital bed availability.
For southern Illinois, Region 5 has been under the 8% test positivity for 11 consecutive days.
ICU bed threshold has also been under 20% for 11 days, and daily test positivity has been under 5% for nearly 2 weeks.
Local health departments say while we shouldn't throw away masks forever, it's a start to going towards endemic phases.
"It may be, unfortunately, that COVID-19 becomes one of those endemic things and it never goes away. But we can, with all of these layers in place, make it so that it doesn't have as high an impact as it's had," said Kari Lane from Egyptian Health Department.
Governor Pritzker lifted the mask mandate for most indoor locations, citing declining positivity rates and high vaccination rates.
However, the CDC advises that people still wear masks where the risk of COVID is high.
According to this graphic from the IDPH, community transmission is high throughout most of Illinois.
Because of this, Paula Clark from Jackson County Health said we should still practice caution.
"Jackson County had over 5300 cases last month. It looks like we're probably going to finish February with about a thousand cases. I as much as everybody else want to put this behind us, but we need to be really cautious because of what just happened in January and we don't want to go back to that," said Clark.
Health officials remind everyone that wearing masks is still required in certain places such as healthcare facilities, public transportation, and places like shelters or prisons.
You should also wear a mask if you have COVID or if you've been recently released from quarantine.