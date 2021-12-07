Health officials say more COVID cases are likely due to holiday season

(WSIL)---October brought a relatively quiet month for COVID cases, but it didn't last too long.
"We've seen a really big increase again. Double digits per day. And I think that's representative of more than just our county," said Paula Clark, the Division Director from the Jackson County Health Department.
Multiple health departments are reporting higher numbers.
Jackson County reports 31 new cases, as does Egyptian Health Department.
Bi County reports 58 positives and Southern Seven reports 62.
Southern Seven says this rise is to be expected.
"We have seen a slight increase in the number of cases in the last few weeks, and that's to be expected following a major holiday such as Thanksgiving. We had hoped by now that we would start to see it stabilize and even start to decline and we haven't seen that yet, but we are still hopeful that it will," said Shawnna Rhine, the Southern Seven Health Department Community Outreach Coordinator.
The rise in cases could be attributed to a number of factors.
"There's a lot of factors to that, namely that it's the holidays, it's getting colder. So there's more gatherings and more inside gatherings. And so that's what we're seeing, and we are seeing an increase in cases and we expect that to continue probably through the holidays," said Clark.
While cases are rising, the seven day rolling average sits at 6.5% and seven day hospital bed availability sits at 11%.
Health officials hope the new year won't bring new cases.
"We'll cross our fingers and hope that at the beginning of the year, we'll start to see a little bit of a decline," said Clark.
Now health officials want to remind the public, booster shots and masks will help stop the spread of COVID as the holiday season continues.