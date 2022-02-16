Health officials remind public to wear masks following COVID infection

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL)---In the midst of lawsuits against school mask mandates and restrictions being lifted at the state level, health officials say not to throw away the masks yet.
When the CDC changed guidelines for COVID, isolation changed from 10 days to five days of isolation and five days of mask wearing, the five plus five rule.
For the most part, health officials believe the community has followed the isolation part of the rule, but the second part causes concern.
"That part of masking is not in question at all. To keep our community safe and functioning, to keep our kids in school and learning, we need to remember the five plus five rule. Stay home for five days, wear a mask for five days," said Paula Clark, the COVID Operations Section Chief for the Jackson County Health Department.
It has been almost two years into the pandemic, and in Jackson County, Clark reminds the public COVID is not gone.
"We are seeing a decrease but they're still at a high enough rate that, you know, just because they used to be higher doesn't mean these are not concerning numbers. They are still really concerning. You know, last month in Jackson County, we had 11 deaths," said Clark.
Because of these high numbers, Clark asks the public to stay vigilant following a COVID infection.
"It is very frustrating because we all want to get to the finish line. We are right there with the community, we want to get to that finish line too, but we don't want it to be premature. I worry about if we get another variant, if we get another surge, it will be very hard for the community to go backwards from this," Clark added.