Health officials call lessening mitigations a return to normal

(WSIL)---Local health departments say reducing Covid-19 mitigations is a sign of returning to normal.
As the masks begin to be rolled back throughout the state, health officials say the state's initial emergency response phase is coming to an end.
With declining hospital rates, health officials are not surprised with Illinois's response as cases begin to decrease.
"We've started to see that wind down process, of course with contact tracing moving more centralized and being more of an optional process for people to be a participant in. Now we're beginning to see some of the mask mandates lifting, especially in other states around the country. So I think it's only natural for us to see some of those restrictions and mitigations begin to lift here at home in Illinois as well," said Nathan Ryder, the Community Outreach Coordinator for the Southern Seven Health Department.
Ryder said this stage is considered part of living with COVID, hopefully with the virus becoming less severe.