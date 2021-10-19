Health departments say booster rollout has many steps

(WSIL)---A final authorization for the COVID vaccine booster shot is expected to come by the end of the week, but the process for rolling out vaccines by Friday is not that simple.
Before local health departments can begin giving out Moderna and Johnson and Johnson booster shots, they have to get FDA approval.
And that's just the first step in the long process.
According to the Southern Seven Health Department, they believe they have enough doses to meet the demand for booster shots, but they cannot start giving the doses out until authorization goes through the FDA and the CDC.
Then approval has to go through the IDPH, and make it's way to the medical director of the health department.
Only then can boosters be administered by nurses at health departments.
"We have the vaccine, we just want to make sure we're doing everything the right way, and that there's a process we have to follow to make sure that it's safe and effective and that our medical director is in line with that thinking too. It's good to say that we might be able to do it on Friday, but more than likely, on the health department level, it will probably be sometime next week when we'll be able to give out those booster shots," said Nathan Ryder, the Community Outreach Coordinator for Southern Seven.
Southern Seven also says the expected authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for kids aged 5 to 11 will also have an impact on vaccine distribution.