Hardin Co students returning to the classroom post first pandemic year

HARDIN CO (WSIL)---Hardin County Schools are seeing kids getting back in the classroom after a rough COVID year.
The Illinois State Board of Education released numbers on how schools have performed during COVID-19.
Hardin County saw a 41% truancy rate and their 4-year graduations are at 70%.
The state rate is 86%.
Hardin County Superintendent, Andy Edmondson, said many students came back to get back on track.
"Kids had to show up. Kids had to do work. If kids did not do any work, then we didn't give a free pass. It's the easiest way to say it. But with that being said, we have students back this year and we have some students that didn't graduate last year that are back in school this year and they've picked up where they left off. And I'm proud to see that and I'm glad to see that," said Edmondson.
Hardin County's graduation rate for 5-year students is over 90%.