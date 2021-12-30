You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hamilton Memorial Hospital modifies visitor restrictions

  • 0
hamilton memorial hospital

(WSIL) -- Hamilton Memorial Hospital District (HMHD) will modify visitor restrictions to the hospital and clinics beginning December 30, 2021.

  • Medical/Surgical Inpatients – one visitor over the age of 18 per eligible patient per day; hospital visiting hours will be 1:00 pm – 7:00 pm, Monday – Sunday
  • Emergency room patients – one visitor per adult patient; two per pediatric patient
  • Surgery patients – one visitor
  • Special comfort care situations – up to four visitors at any one time but can switch out during the day, no visiting hour limitations
  • Isolated patients, including those with COVID-19 – may not receive visitors
  • Family, friends, and loved ones are encouraged to use electronic devices and applications (apps) to connect with patients (i.e., smartphones, tablets, FaceTime, Skype, etc.)

Hospital Visitors must:

  • check-in at the front desk and follow verbal or posted instructions.
  • complete a health screening questionnaire and temperature check.
  • wear a mask at all times; unmasked visitors will be instructed to do so or exit the facility.
  • not stay or wait in the lobby or other public spaces in the hospital unless asked to do so by the care team and limit going in and out of care areas and building.
  • Outpatients at Hamilton Memorial Hospital Family Clinics may be accompanied by one visitor during their appointments. All outpatient visitors will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms and must wear a mask.

For more information about COVID-19, and the safety precautions Hamilton Memorial Hospital is taking, visit hmhospital.org or call 618.643.2361 ext. 0.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you