Gov. Pritzker to work remotely after close contact with COVID-19 positive employee

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Following close contact Tuesday with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Governor JB Pritzker will work remotely out of an abundance of caution.
The governor has tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19.
The governor will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not require quarantine for individuals who are vaccinated and boosted, but does encourage limiting interactions when possible and practicable. The CDC also recommends those who are a close contact to remain vigilant with mask wearing in public settings.