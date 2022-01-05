 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 4 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 1 to 2 inches.
Locally 3 inches possible parts of west Kentucky.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 AM to 4 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Gov. Pritzker to work remotely after close contact with COVID-19 positive employee

  • Updated
  • 0
Pritzker-COVID-generic-web-pic-blue-background.png

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Following close contact Tuesday with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19, Governor JB Pritzker will work remotely out of an abundance of caution.

The governor has tested negative for COVID-19 as recently as Wednesday morning. He is fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. 

The governor will be taking meetings remotely through Sunday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) does not require quarantine for individuals who are vaccinated and boosted, but does encourage limiting interactions when possible and practicable. The CDC also recommends those who are a close contact to remain vigilant with mask wearing in public settings.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you