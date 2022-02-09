Gov. Pritzker intends to lift mask mandate Feb. 28

(WSIL) -- During a press conference Wednesday morning, Governor JB Pritzker gave more details on his plan to lift the state's mask mandate.
The governor said his intention is to lift the mask mandate in indoor locations by February 28.
This would not apply to schools. He said more details on that mask mandate would come in the weeks following.
Governor Pritzker said, "Of course we still have the sensitive locations of K-12 schools, where we have lots of people who are joined together inside smaller spaces, thousands of people interacting in one location at a time, and so that's something that will come weeks hence."
The governor has always said the mask decision was driven by hospitalization data, and hospitalizations statewide have been falling consistently for the past seven days.
That has been the key metric the governor's office has focused on in making mask mandate decisions.
Overall, the governor says he is pleased with how things are trending.
"Things are getting better across the state of Illinois, and that's really a credit to leaders across the state, but really to the people of Illinois."
