Gov. Beshear: New COVID-19 cases appear to be hitting plateau after weeks of decline

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky appear to be hitting a plateau, after declining for seven weeks in a row.
“The top line here is it does look like we’ve plateaued. That’s not a reason to think that there is another surge,” said Gov. Beshear. “It looks like we have plateaued on the positivity rate at about 5.5%. We are still at a very serious level.”
In Kentucky, children make up 25%-30% of all new COVID-19 cases.
The Governor encouraged parents and caregivers for this age group to talk to their health care provider or pharmacist about scheduling their child’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.
In addition, all eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults can now get any of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.
COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update
Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,611,059
Number of people who have received a vaccination booster in Kentucky: 425,401
Nov. 13, Cases: 1,561
Nov. 13, Deaths: 45
Nov. 14, Cases: 747
Nov. 14, Deaths: 11
New Cases Monday: 726
New Deaths: 10
Monday’s Positivity Rate: 5.73%
Current Hospitalizations: 719
Current Intensive Care Admittances: 191
Currently on Ventilators: 105
During the week ending Nov. 14, 9,506 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 5.65%.