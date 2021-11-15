You are the owner of this article.
Gov. Beshear: New COVID-19 cases appear to be hitting plateau after weeks of decline

Kentucky coronavirus
By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky appear to be hitting a plateau, after declining for seven weeks in a row. 

“The top line here is it does look like we’ve plateaued. That’s not a reason to think that there is another surge,” said Gov. Beshear. “It looks like we have plateaued on the positivity rate at about 5.5%. We are still at a very serious level.”

In Kentucky, children make up 25%-30% of all new COVID-19 cases.

The Governor encouraged parents and caregivers for this age group to talk to their health care provider or pharmacist about scheduling their child’s COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible.

In addition, all eligible vaccinated Kentucky adults can now get any of the three COVID-19 vaccination boosters: Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

COVID-19 Case Information, Vaccinations Update

Number of people who have received at least one vaccine dose in Kentucky: 2,611,059

Number of people who have received a vaccination booster in Kentucky: 425,401

Nov. 13, Cases: 1,561

Nov. 13, Deaths: 45

Nov. 14, Cases: 747

Nov. 14, Deaths: 11

New Cases Monday: 726

New Deaths: 10

Monday’s Positivity Rate: 5.73%

Current Hospitalizations: 719

Current Intensive Care Admittances: 191

Currently on Ventilators: 105

During the week ending Nov. 14, 9,506 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky, and the average test positivity rate was 5.65%.

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

