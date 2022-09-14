Gov. Beshear, First Lady receive updated COVID-19 boosters

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear and First Lady Britainy Beshear rolled up their sleeves to receive the newly updated bivalent COVID-19 booster Wednesday.
The Governor encouraged Kentuckians to get vaccinated and boosted and called upon leaders in government and other sectors to encourage others to get a shot of hope.
“I am here to publicly take this shot of hope and encourage others to get this crucial protection,” Gov. Beshear said. “These vaccines are extremely safe and effective. Everyone in my family has received their vaccine and boosters when eligible.”
“Protecting our kids, our families and our fellow Kentuckians from COVID-19 is so important,” said Mrs. Beshear. “Today, I was proud to join Andy and roll my sleeve up to get the latest booster to protect myself and those around me. Thank you to the incredible team at the Franklin County Health Department.”
To schedule an appointment for the updated COVID-19 booster, Kentuckians may visit vaccines.gov. For assistance scheduling an appointment please call 855-598-2246 or text GETVAX to 438829 to receive three vaccine locations near you.