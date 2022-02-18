'Freedom Convoy' to trek across Midwest

(WSIL) -- The 'Freedom Convoy' that took over parts of Canada may soon be driving across the Midwest with stops in Missouri, Illinois, and Indiana. The convoy will be making it's way to Washington D.C.
According to the Facebook group Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy, the truckers will leave a truck stop on March 3 in Colorado, before taking I-70 across Kansas and into Missouri.
The group will be heading through Kansas City, moving through Oak Grove and stop in Vandalia, Illinois on March 4. On March 5, the group is supposed to leave Vandalia, slow roll through Effingham and stop in Spiceland, Indiana.
The Freedom Convoy got its start in Canada and has since garnered international attention as the truckers protested against vaccine mandates.
The truckers caused major highway backups and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked emergency powers to remove the protesters.
The Kansas Truckers for Freedom Convoy group states that it is standing up for freedoms and is dedicated to fighting unlawful mandates peacefully and effectively.