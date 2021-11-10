Free COVID-19 for Cairo community Thursday

(WSIL) -- Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) in conjunction with Alexander/Pulaski NAACP, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), and Cairo School District #1 has scheduled free COVID-19 testing in Cairo for Thursday, November 11th, 2021.
The Cairo testing will be located at First Missionary Baptist Church (2115 Washington Avenue, Cairo, IL 62914). The testing is open to Cairo School District families and community members from 11am to 3pm.
Anyone needing a COVID-19 test, even those without symptoms, can be tested without an appointment or doctor’s referral.
S7HD encourages all residents to get tested regardless of symptoms, especially if they have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.