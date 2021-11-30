FDA advisory panel gives recommendation for COVID antiviral drug

(WSIL)--An FDA advisory panel has given its recommendation to authorize an anti-viral pill to treat COVID-19.
Multiple medications for COVID-19 could one day be available to the general public.
Now these antiviral pills won't prevent COVID-19, but health officials say they'll help reduce mild to moderate symptoms.
And that means potentially keeping you or someone you know out of the hospital.
One of those is Merck's antiviral pill, molnupiravir.
That's the drug that was just endorsed by an FDA advisory panel today.
But there are still many steps before it's made available to the public.
The FDA needs to give the official okay for emergency authorization of the product.
And then from there, the CDC still needs to give their own approval for the drug.
It's then up to the director of the CDC to give final approval before it reaches your home.
Now Merck's antiviral pill isn't the only one making its way through the approval process.
Pfizer is seeking emergency use authorization of its own COVID-19 pill.
It's called Paxlovid.
Now that pill still needs to be recommended by the FDA advisory panel.
Which means it's slightly behind where Merck's pill is today.
Despite this, the White House has purchased 10 million doses of Pfizer's COVID-19 pill.
Now it's hard to say which pill is better at treating COVID-19.
And we likely won't know until after final approval and months of research.
Health experts still stress that our best defense for now is to get vaccinated.