Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values 102 to 107 degrees Thursday afternoon.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Thursday will make 4 to 5 straight days of
prolonged heat and humidity which can have cumulative effects to
those susceptible to heat related illness. The heat looks like
it will last through Friday most areas, so the Warning or an
Advisory will likely be added in upcoming forecasts. Some relief
is on the way for the weekend. However, next week the heat
returns.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or
spend time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat
exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting
clothing when possible. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved
to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9
1 1.

&&

Fauci tests positive for Covid-19

  • Updated
  • 0

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and President Biden's chief medical adviser, has tested positive for Covid-19, the institute said Wednesday.

Fauci, 81, has mild symptoms and has been boosted twice, the institute said in a statement.

NIAID said Fauci found out that he was positive on a rapid antigen test. The director will work from home and follow agency protocol, returning to the National Institutes of Health campus only after he tests negative.

Fauci has not had any close contact with Biden or other senior officials recently, the institute said.

Throughout the pandemic, he has urged caution and has demonstrated it himself at public events. For instance, he chose not to attend the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in April after considering his individual risk.

"Each of us, in our own personal way, has to make an assessment of what risk you're willing to accept about getting infected," he told CNN. "In general, the risk is low, but I made a personal assessment. I'm 81 years old, and if I get infected, I have a much higher risk."

Fauci has been working nonstop during the pandemic. In May, he said he hadn't had a day off since Covid-19 came to the US.

He has been the director of NIAID since 1984 and has advised seven Presidents.

Fauci joins a growing list of Biden administration leaders who have had Covid-19, including White House domestic policy adviser Susan Rice, Attorney General Merrick Garland, Vice President Kamala Harris and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.