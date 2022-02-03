Exclusive: Medicare expects to start paying for home Covid-19 tests this spring

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT... * WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation is possible. Total snow and sleet accumulations of 2 to 7 inches, and ice accumulations of one tenth of an inch with locally higher amounts possible. Wind gusts of 25 to 35 mph likely. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. This area is generally along and west of a line from Dexter, Missouri to Harrisburg, Carmi and West Salem, Illinois. * WHEN...Now until midnight CST Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Scattered power outages and some tree damage are possible due to ice and wind. Travel due to the snow, sleet, and freezing rain will be nearly impossible and should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. These hazardous conditions will be most impactful to travelers this Thursday morning and afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The period of greatest concern for the accumulation of mixed precipitation will be now through 3 pm today. Snowfall rates in excess of an inch an hour may be possible this morning over parts of southern Illinois. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. &&