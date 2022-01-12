Dr. Ezike: "We have never had this many COVID patients in the hospital at any point in the pandemic."

(WSIL) -- Health officials in Illinois are asking residents to get their vaccine and booster shot to avoid COVID-19 as hospitalizations continue to surge.
As of Tuesday, January 11, 2022 7,219 people were hospitalized with COVID-19. The previous record number of hospitalizations from COVID-19 were 6,175 patients.
Of those, 1,131 patients were in the ICU and 650 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
"We have never had this many COVID patients in the hospital at any point in the pandemic. Not in Spring of 2020, not in the winter of 2020, this is the absolute highest number, and not just by a couple," said IDPH Director, Dr. Ngozi Ezike.
Governor JB Pritzker said the state is working to deploy more staff to help hospitals with shorter staff totals.
More than 2,000 health care workers have been deployed statewide. 919 are already on-site supporting hospitals hit hard by COVID-19 cases and 552 additional workers will be arriving by next Friday.
COVID-19 reaction teams have been created to respond quickly to rising crises in hospitals. 237 workers from these reaction teams are in the field and 340 more will arrive over the next 10 days.
"This current wave of COVID is causing more people to get sick than ever before in the pandemic and the vast majority of serious illnesses and deaths are among the unvaccinated," said Gov. Pritzker.
The governor said there are three main strategies the state is following to help hospitals treat these patients.
- Out-of-state health care workers are now able to continue working in Illinois during the public health emergency with expanded permission. This allows them to care for not just COVID-19 patients, but all patients at Illinois health institutions.
- Doctors who received their medical training in another country can now provide assistance to licensed physicians in Illinois.
- Our-of-state providers, including physicians, nurses and mental health providers, can provide telehealth services to individuals in Illinois, if there was a prior provider-patient relationship.
Governor Pritzker said, "The most important strategy that we're following is to make vaccinations, boosters and masks as widely available and utilized as possible."
Currently in Region 5, most of southern Illinois, 5 ICU beds of a total 74 staffed beds are available. Region 5 has see 9 days of COVID-19 patient increases, with 147 individuals currently hospitalized.