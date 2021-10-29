DOJ sues nasal spray company claiming to treat COVID

(CNN) -- The Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission are suing a Utah company over claims that its nasal spray prevents COVID-19.
Friday the DOJ announced it filed a complaint against Xlear and its founder Nathan Jones.
In June 2020, the FTC sent a warning letter to the company to stop making claims that are not supported by competent or reliable scientific evidence.
But Xlear continued to publish articles and videos claiming its nasal spray "kills and/or deactivates" coronavirus.
The Justice Department says the COVID-19 Consumer Protection Act prohibits deceptive acts or practices associated with the treatment, cure, prevention, mitigation or diagnosis of COVID-19.
So far the company has not commented on the matter.