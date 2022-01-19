Doctors remind pregnant women on the dangers of COVID

(WSIL)---Doctors want to remind pregnant women, COVID is dangerous for you and your baby.
Studies say pregnant women are more likely to get COVID, get very sick with the virus-and have a higher risk of dying of COVID.
Even mild cases increase the risk of miscarriage or still birth.
Dr. Ripperda from Shawnee Healthcare said COVID adds stress to an already stressful situation.
"Forget about the health aspects. It just really messes with the birth experience. You're already worried about if the birth is gonna go ok, if you have first time parents, they have all these other concerns. Then you throw COVID on top of it and all these other concerns that come with it, it can make what is already a sort of overwhelming situation just that much worse," said Ripperda.
He added that getting the vaccine can help alleviate some of the stresses associated with COVID and pregnancy.