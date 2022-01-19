 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Spotty Black Ice Tonight...

While accumulating snow and ice has ended across much of southeast
Missouri, southern Illinois, far northwest Kentucky, and
southwest Indiana, any lingering residual moisture on the roads
may freeze and cause patchy black ice to develop. Untreated roads
and bridges are most likely to see black ice development. Motorist
should use caution if driving overnight.

Doctors remind pregnant women on the dangers of COVID

  • Updated
  • 0
pregnant, pregnancy, vaccine

(WSIL)---Doctors want to remind pregnant women, COVID is dangerous for you and your baby.

Studies say pregnant women are more likely to get COVID, get very sick with the virus-and have a higher risk of dying of COVID.

Even mild cases increase the risk of miscarriage or still birth.

Dr. Ripperda from Shawnee Healthcare said COVID adds stress to an already stressful situation.

"Forget about the health aspects. It just really messes with the birth experience. You're already worried about if the birth is gonna go ok, if you have first time parents, they have all these other concerns. Then you throw COVID on top of it and all these other concerns that come with it, it can make what is already a sort of overwhelming situation just that much worse," said Ripperda. 

He added that getting the vaccine can help alleviate some of the stresses associated with COVID and pregnancy.

Tags

Multimedia Journalist

Madeline Parker is a Multimedia Journalist at News 3 WSIL. Madeline joined the team in 2020 and graduated from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a Bachelor’s in Electronic Journalism and a minor in Communication Studies.

Recommended for you