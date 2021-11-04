Doctor recommends kids get vaccine, after positive COVID cases rise

(WSIL) -- New data from the CDC shows COVID rates are rising in children.
Researchers found children ages 5 to 11 make up over 10% of known COVID infections, and that number may be understated.
Locally, doctors say they are also seeing more children testing positive for the virus.
And while kids have had high survival rates so far, Dr. Jason West from SIH Harrisburg said you should still vaccinate your child to keep them safe.
"It's a good idea to protect these kids because we just don't know who's going to get really sick from COVID and who won't. If I had a crystal ball that could say 'this kid is going to do great, this kid won't,' it would be ideal. Unfortunately, the most predictable thing from this pandemic is that we don't know who's going to do really well, and who won't," said West.
COVID vaccines are now beginning to roll-out for children ages 5 to 11.