Weather Alert

...Accumulating Snow on Thursday...

A system will likely spread light accumulating snow across the
region Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range from the upper
teens along the Interstate 64 corridor to mid 20s elsewhere, so
any snow should quickly accumulate. This may impact travel across
the region.

There remains a decent amount of uncertainty with regards to the
position and strength of the snow band, and dry air at the
surface may be hard to overcome initially. The latest forecast
data does suggest the area most likely to see some impacts is
west Kentucky.

Behind this system, the coldest air of the season is set to
arrive Thursday night. Wind chills into the single digits to just
below zero are forecast by Friday morning.

Stay tuned to later forecasts as this event nears.

Dates set for three SIU basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

siu basketball

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Missouri Valley Conference and Southern Illinois University announced new dates for a trio of SIU men's basketball home games.

  • Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Drake (7 PM) 
  • Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Loyola (7 PM)
  • Sunday, Jan. 30 vs. Valparaiso (4 PM)

All previously sold tickets for these three games will be valid for the new dates.

The Drake and Loyola games were originally scheduled to be played this week, but SIU is currently following COVID-19 health protocols. The Valpo home game, previously slated for the 29th, was pushed back one day.

The Salukis (8-5, 1-0) have been idle since beating Grambling State on Dec. 28.

 

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

