Dates set for three SIU basketball games postponed due to COVID-19

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The Missouri Valley Conference and Southern Illinois University announced new dates for a trio of SIU men's basketball home games.
- Monday, Jan. 17 vs. Drake (7 PM)
- Thursday, Jan. 27 vs. Loyola (7 PM)
- Sunday, Jan. 30 vs. Valparaiso (4 PM)
All previously sold tickets for these three games will be valid for the new dates.
The Drake and Loyola games were originally scheduled to be played this week, but SIU is currently following COVID-19 health protocols. The Valpo home game, previously slated for the 29th, was pushed back one day.
The Salukis (8-5, 1-0) have been idle since beating Grambling State on Dec. 28.