Cruises should be avoided regardless of vaccination status, CDC says

Weather Alert

.A slow-moving cold front will be preceded by a surge of tropical moisture, which will result in widespread heavy rainfall and likely some flooding problems. ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois south of Interstate 64, all of southwest Indiana, western Kentucky, and southeast Missouri. * WHEN...From Friday evening through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Tornado debris in the affected areas of western Kentucky could impede drainage. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with locally higher amounts possible. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. &&