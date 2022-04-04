Crossroads Community Hospital updates visitor policy

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- Crossroads Community Hospital in Mt. Vernon is updating their visitor policy.
Visitor/Support Person Guidelines
- Visitors/Support Person will be screened upon entry for signs or symptoms of COVID-19.
- Visitors/Support Person must always wear a visitor sticker and face covering during the visit.
- Visitor/Support Person must practice good hand hygiene during the visit. Hand sanitizer is located throughout the facility in convenient locations.
Note: To protect our patients, all visitors with an undetermined illness or exposure are to be screened before being permitted to visit a patient.
Inpatient Medical/Surgical/Critical Care/Emergency Department:
- Open visiting hours, with discretion by the RN to limit visitation during procedures and/or treatments.
- Visitors are required to be screened upon entry and to wear a face covering while in the facility as a part of the state and federal guidelines and executive orders.
Surgery Department:
- Adult Patients: Open visitation with the discretion by the RN to limit visitation during procedures and/or treatments.
- Pediatric Patients: Open visitation with the requirement of one caregiver to stay with the patient at all times.
- Visitors are required to be screened upon entry and to wear a face covering while in the facility as a part of the state and federal guidelines and executive orders.
Covid-19 Patients:
- Covid-19 Positive Patients or Patients Being Tested for Covid-19 – Visitation will be reviewed by Hospital Supervisor and/or Infection Control.