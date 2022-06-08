 Skip to main content
COVID cases rise in Jackson County, health officials advise caution

JACKSON CO (WSIL)----Jackson County has a 13% COVID positivity rate, even though reported COVID tests are down.

As summer rolls around, it might be a good time to review if you are eligible for a booster shot.

According to the CDC, those 5 years old and older need one booster, as do most adults under 50.

If you're 50 and older, it's recommended you get two boosters, and the same applies to those 12 years old and older with a weakened immune system.

As cases begin to rise in Jackson County, health officials ask everyone to be cautious this summer, especially if you are feeling any COVID symptoms. 

"I know people get really tired of hearing all this but it is still out there and we have still been seeing deaths each week and we want to make sure people are being extra cautious. Because even though you yourself might have a slight case of it, it could cause someone else severe illness or death so we're really asking the public to keep your guard up, pay attention to symptoms, test if you're going to any large event, mask, and try to social distance," said Paula Clark, the Division Director at the Jackson County Health Department.

The health department also reminds those who test positive for COVID through a home test to report those results to the health department. 

