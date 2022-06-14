COVID cases on the rise, potential summer surge

(WSIL)---COVID cases are on the rise in southern Illinois.
Jackson, Franklin, Williamson, Johnson, and Massac counties are now in high risk, and Perry, Union, and Saline counties are in medium risk.
Health officials at Jackson County Health Department believe we are in the beginning of a COVID surge.
Jackson county is at it's highest case load since February. The highest amount of cases Jackson county ever saw was in January.
There are about 40 reported cases per day, and that does not include at home tests that are not reported.
In order to curb the number of cases, officials said we must change our behavior according to the risk level.
"Our hospitalizations are up, almost all of our long term care or our congregate settings are in outbreak mode again right now. So they are having a lot of staffing issues. They are having a lot of residents that are positive. And we all again just need to take a little step back and think, you know, we're not back to 2020 but we do need to adjust our behavior when we see that the risk has changed," said Paula Clark, Division Director for the Jackson County Health Department.
The CDC also has information on what do to and how to protect yourself and your family depending on where you are going and what you are doing.