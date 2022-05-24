Covid-19 cases increasing across the area

(WSIL) -- Jackson County Health Department says Covid-19 cases are increasing in the county.
Officials say the county has gone from a "low" to a "medium" risk.
The Health Department also says there are more hospitalizations and deaths.
Paula Clark with the Jackson County Health Department continues to recommend wearing a mask and social distance.
Clark also suggests getting vaccinated and boosted.
"I've had a lot of people call and a lot of people have asked me personally do you think I should wait until fall to get my booster and the answer is no. If you're eligible for a booster right now you need to get that booster because your protection is waning and then there will be another booster as they are saying in the fall." said Clark.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Pfizer's booster for 5 and 11 year old children last week.
Clark says it's important to keep your boosters on schedule for maximum protection.
"I think it's real important, even though school is out, and kids are out running around for the summer time, they're still going to have a lot of close contact so we really recommend parents give it that second thought if they haven't vaccinated their kids who are 5 and up and if they have to make sure they're getting them in for that booster." said Clark.
Clark thinks more kids will get their booster when school's out.
You can make an appointment by going to their website, jchdonline.org.