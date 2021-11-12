You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 cases in Illinois increase 29% in one week

By Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH)  reported 22,600 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 129 additional deaths since reporting last November 5, 2021.  New cases of COVID-19 increased 29% from last week. 

As of Thursday night, 1,553 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 307 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Of Illinois’ total population, a little more than 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).  A total of 16,256,855 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night.

Since reporting on Friday, November 5, 2021, 439,291 doses were reported administered in Illinois. 

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

