COVID-19 cases in Illinois increase 29% in one week

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 22,600 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 129 additional deaths since reporting last November 5, 2021. New cases of COVID-19 increased 29% from last week.
As of Thursday night, 1,553 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 307 patients were in the ICU and 140 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Of Illinois’ total population, a little more than 67% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). A total of 16,256,855 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of Thursday night.
Since reporting on Friday, November 5, 2021, 439,291 doses were reported administered in Illinois.