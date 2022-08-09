Community transmission rate of Covid-19 remains high

(WSIL) -- For the 6th week in a row Jackson County's Covid-19 Community transmission rate remains "High."
The Jackson County Health Department says, they have patients come in with COVID symptoms.
Paula Clark, Division Director at Jackson County Health Dept. says, it's hard to put a finger on the caseload in our Region because Illinois stopped statewide testing.
"We know that most people are testing at home now. Most of those are not reported and so therefore if we added those on with the rest then we're really high. I kind of look at this as love thy neighbor. We still need to remember we need to help take care of each other and social distance if we're not feeling and just stay home." said Clark.
Clark says, there's good news in the fight against COVID. Scientists are working on a Vaccine against the new variants. Clark hopes to see those by late September or early October.