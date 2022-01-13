Classes return to in-person next week at SIU

(WSIL) -- Students will return to in-person classes next week at SIU.
This comes after a week of virtual learning after students returned from winter break.
SIU officials say as of Wednesday, January 13th, about 8,000 tests have been conducted on campus or reported from off campus since January 1.
Officials report 3,700 people were tested this week on campus. The overall test positivity rate is at 9.8%. Officials say, 6% percent for employees and 10.1% for students.
In a release, Chancellor Austin Lane says, "I want to personally thank Salukis who are doing their part to protect our community and provide important data to inform our decisions."
Officials say, the requirement to wear masks in shared indoor spaces such as classrooms, lobbies and hallways remains in effect.
Lane says officials will continue to monitor the situation and watch the positivity rates from continued testing, and will adjust plans accordingly.
SIU officials will continue to provide data on the COVID dashboard page.