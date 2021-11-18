City of Carbondale sends notice to unvaccinated employees

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- The City of Carbondale has sent a warning notice to employees who are not yet vaccinated against COVID-19.
Carbondale city workers are required to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The deadline to received all shots was October 31, 2021.
The city is now warning employees that have not complied they may be placed on unpaid administrative leave or suspended. After two weeks of leave or suspension, employees who have not complied will be subject to additional disciplinary action, to include termination of employment.
Proof of vaccination needs to be presented to the Human Resources office no later than Noon on November 22.
The letter from City Manager Gary Williams says, "Although we value your service to the City, we must put the safety of all City employees and the community at the forefront of everything we do."