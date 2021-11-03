Children's COVID-19 vaccines available at Jackson Co. Health Dept.

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Following approval by the FDA and CDC, the Jackson County Health Department is now offering Pfizer's vaccine to children age 5-11.
A vaccination clinic only for those ages 5-11 will be held at JCHD on Saturday, Nov. 13 from 8:30am-12:30pm. Second dose appointments for Dec. 4 can be made on-site after the first dose.
Also, beginning November 15, vaccination hours at JCHD will expand until to 5:00pm Mon-Thu to better accommodate children. Other clinics specifically for children will be announced soon.
According to Bart Hagston, Administrator at Jackson County Health Department, “The recent demand for Moderna boosters has resulted in our vaccination appointments being perpetually full two weeks in advance. The expansion of evening hours and special clinic days for children will help us get this critical population vaccinated, along with vaccines also being available at pediatrician offices and pharmacies.”
All vaccinations at JCHD require an appointment. Visit www.jchdonline.org and click on the box near the top of the page to schedule, or call the Health Department at 618/684-3143 to make an appointment over the phone. A parent or legal guardian must accompany all children.