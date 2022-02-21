Carnival Cruises relaxing mask mandates March 1

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin Counties. Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County. .Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River at Murphysboro. The river at Plumfield will briefly dip below flood stage for the early part of the week, then rise back above flood stage Wednesday. For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 100 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 19.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday morning to a crest of 21.5 feet early Friday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. &&