Carnival Cruises relaxing mask mandates March 1

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield affecting Williamson and Franklin
Counties.

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro affecting Jackson County.

.Heavy rain that fell late last week, combined with expected rain
this week, will cause continued rises on the Big Muddy River at
Murphysboro.  The river at Plumfield will briefly dip below flood
stage for the early part of the week, then rise back above flood
stage Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 100 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday the stage was 19.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Wednesday morning to a crest of 21.5 feet early Friday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Perry County Missouri, southern Illinois north of Route
13, and all of southwest Indiana.

* WHEN...From late tonight through Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is forecast to fall on recently saturated ground
across the area. Rainfall upwards to two inches or more is
expected.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Be sure to monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

Carnival Cruises relaxing mask mandates March 1

People watch as the Carnival Liberty cruise ship departs from Port Canaveral. Carnival Cruises will be relaxing its mask rules. A release from the company indicated masks will be recommended but not required on board from sailings departing on and after March 1.

 Paul Hennessy/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Carnival Cruises will be relaxing its mask rules.

A release from the company indicated masks will be recommended but not required on board from sailings departing on and after March 1.

"We have had a very successful restart of guest operations thanks to the support of our guests, the commitment of our shipboard team, and the effective protocols we have put in place," Carnival's president, Christine Duffy, said in a statement.

Masks on board cruise ships have been an ongoing topic since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

In August 2021, Carnival mandated mask-wearing in many indoor areas of their ships following a "small number" of confirmed Covid cases on board the Carnival Vista, which departed from Galveston, Texas.

Another of the company's ships, the Carnival Freedom, was denied entry to two Caribbean island ports in December after a few passengers tested positive for Covid-19.

At the time, Carnival confirmed "a small number" of people on board were isolating due to the positive case. The Carnival Freedom was eventually permitted to dock in Amber Cove cruise terminal in the Dominican Republic.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) moved cruises from the "very high risk" category (Level Four) to "high risk" (Level Three).

Under the designation, passengers are advised to "make sure you are up-to-date with your Covid-19 vaccines before cruise ship travel."

The Carnival Corporation owns several major cruise lines, including Princess, Holland America, Cunard and Seabourn, which comprise about half the world's total number of cruises.

According to the company, 13 million passengers sail on board a Carnival-owned ship in a typical year.

Other cruise lines, including Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line, have also recently modified their mask rules for sailings originating from US ports.

Royal Caribbean is making masks optional for vaccinated guests for voyages departing on or after February 25. "We expect unvaccinated children to continue wearing masks indoors and in crowded settings," the cruise line said on its website.

Earlier in February, Royal Caribbean eased mask rules in vaccinated-only zones that were tightened with the Omicron surge.

Effective March 1, masks are not required aboard Norwegian Cruise Line voyages departing from US ports.

However, Norwegian still recommends that guests wear masks in indoor public spaces, except when actively eating or drinking or seated at a dining table, and outdoors when social distancing isn't possible.

Masking rules for voyages departing Europe are different and informed by local rules and restrictions.

