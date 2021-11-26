Biden to restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday

(AP) -- President Joe Biden will restrict travel from South Africa and seven other countries starting Monday as a new coronavirus variant has emerged.
Acting on advice from Dr. Anthony Fauci and the CDC, the Biden administration will restrict travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi.
Biden was briefed today on the new coronavirus variant circulating in southern Africa, according to a White House official.
Officials, who are still learning more about the variant, named "omicron", said the policy was implemented out of an abundance of caution given the WHO has now identified this as a variant of concern.
This does not apply to American citizens and lawful permanent residents. As with all international travelers, they must still test negative prior to travel.