Baptist Health Paducah: Don't come to the ER for COVID-19 tests

(WSIL) -- As the number of COVID-19 cases increases in western Kentucky, Baptist Health officials are asking the community to please stop coming to the emergency department for routine tests for the COVID-19 virus.
“We are having issues with patients coming into the emergency room simply for testing. If you show up for routine testing, you will be delaying care of other patients, plus your wait will be extremely long,” said Brad Housman, MD, Chief Medical Officer, Baptist Health Paducah.
Housman stressed that if you truly need emergency care, please don’t hesitate to come to the emergency room, but if you are seeking a COVID-19 test, there are several other options available.
- Contact your primary care provider
- Utilize Baptist Health Urgent Care
- Visit Wild Health
- Visit purchasehealth.org/covid-testing for a list of testing locations
Housman stated, “Minor symptoms such as cough, congestion and body aches can be treated at home in consultation with a family health provider or urgent care clinic. However, if you are experiencing chest pain, shortness of breath or low oxygen levels please visit your nearest emergency room.”
In addition to the crowded emergency department, Baptist Health Paducah is also dealing with an increasing number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as the omicron variant of the virus continues through the community.
“Please get your vaccinations, your booster, wear your masks and practice social distancing as much as possible. This is an important way we can help each other,” said Housman.