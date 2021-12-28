You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GUSTY WINDS THIS AFTERNOON...

There has been an isolated report or two of an instantaneous gust
of 40 to 45 mph, its momentum perhaps assisted by a band of
showers that has developed along a frontal boundary. But mostly,
peak gusts are in the low to mid 30s mph. Broadly, 20 to 30 mph is
most commonplace.

Gusts this high will produce a hazard for area drivers, especially
high profile type vehicles and tractor trailers. High wave
conditions will plague area lakes. Secure any loose items you
don't want blown around as well. If a higher gust occurs, it's
possible a poorly, shallow, or wet rooted tree can be downed.
Limbs might blow down, and it's not unheard of to have a power
outage as a result of winds gusting like they will this afternoon.
Take the necessary precautions and remain weather aware.

Baptist Health Paducah changes visitor policy

  • 0
Baptist Health Paducah
By Maya Skinner

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Due to the increased positivity rate and hospitalizations, Baptist Health Paducah is restricting visitation hours for most patients, beginning Wednesday, December 29. Visitation hours will change to 6-9 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. daily. One visitor will be allowed during visiting hours.

Exceptions will be made for the NICU, which will allow one or both parents, and end-of-life patients, who can receive one to two visitors with approval. Two support people also may accompany expectant mothers to Labor and Delivery.

In addition, one support person may accompany a patient in the Emergency Department, but must wait in the car until the provider requests assistance for patient assessment or agrees the visitor may wait in the room with the patient. If the patient is a minor, the patient may be accompanied by two parents or legal guardians in the Emergency Department.

Visitors will not be allowed in the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center, including infusion, radiation therapy and outpatient oncology clinics, based on the infection risk of oncology patients.

Visitors must:

  • Wash their hands before and after a visit
  • Wear a mask at all times
  • Use the designated entrances and exits: Primary Entrance – Larry Barton Atrium, first floor, Medical Park 2, Emergency department and the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center (patients only).

Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit.

 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you