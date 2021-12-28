Baptist Health Paducah changes visitor policy

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Due to the increased positivity rate and hospitalizations, Baptist Health Paducah is restricting visitation hours for most patients, beginning Wednesday, December 29. Visitation hours will change to 6-9 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. daily. One visitor will be allowed during visiting hours.
Exceptions will be made for the NICU, which will allow one or both parents, and end-of-life patients, who can receive one to two visitors with approval. Two support people also may accompany expectant mothers to Labor and Delivery.
In addition, one support person may accompany a patient in the Emergency Department, but must wait in the car until the provider requests assistance for patient assessment or agrees the visitor may wait in the room with the patient. If the patient is a minor, the patient may be accompanied by two parents or legal guardians in the Emergency Department.
Visitors will not be allowed in the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center, including infusion, radiation therapy and outpatient oncology clinics, based on the infection risk of oncology patients.
Visitors must:
- Wash their hands before and after a visit
- Wear a mask at all times
- Use the designated entrances and exits: Primary Entrance – Larry Barton Atrium, first floor, Medical Park 2, Emergency department and the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center (patients only).
Those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit.