Arbitrator upholds Carbondale vaccine policy

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- An arbitrator has upheld the City of Carbondale's COVId-19 vaccine policy.
The policy requires employees of the City to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The decision, made by an independent third party, found the City had the right under the Management Rights clause of the FOP collective bargaining agreement.
The policy required all employees to be fully vaccinated by November 15, 2021, or provide sufficient evidence from a licensed medical provider for a medical exemption.
"Our goal has always been to keep our employees and the community safe. I'm pleased that this decision affirms the use of our policy to do that," said City Manager Gary Williams.
“The City Council has made every effort to prevent the spread of COVID, and this decision reinforces our commitment to protecting City employees and the community we serve," said Mayor Pro Tem Carolin Harvey.
All new hires for the City of Carbondale must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.