All adults now eligible for COVID booster shot in Kentucky

(WSIL) -- All adults in the state of Kentucky are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination booster.

Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order Wednesday qualifying every Kentuckian 18 years and older to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot.

Those 18 and older can receive a booster shot six months after your second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines, or two months after a single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Until Wednesday, Moderna and Pfizer booster shots had been limited to Kentuckians who are over 65, have significant underlying conditions or are exposed to many people through their work.

