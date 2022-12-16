86 Illinois counties now at elevated community level for COVID-19

(WSIL) -- With the holiday season underway and COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses continuing to rise across the state, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is urging Illinoisans to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones during the festive season.
According to the CDC, 86 counties in Illinois rated at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC, up from 74 a week ago.
Of those, the CDC reported 43 Illinois counties at a High Community Level for COVID-19, up from 29 a week ago.
Of those counties, several in southern Illinois have increased community spread.
- Franklin - Medium Level
- Hamilton - Medium Level
- Jackson - Medium Level
- Jefferson - Medium Level
- Perry - Medium Level
- Pope - Medium Level
- Pulaski - Medium Level
- White - Medium Level
- Gallatin - High Level
- Hardin - High Level
- Johnson - High Level
- Massac - High Level
- Randolph - High Level
- Saline - High Level
- Williamson - High Level
The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:
- Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
- If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
- Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
- Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
- Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions
- Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
- IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies
- If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease
- consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
- consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
- Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
- Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
- Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19
In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.
As of Thursday night, 1,712 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 211 patients were in the ICU and 63 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.