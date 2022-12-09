 Skip to main content
74 Illinois counties at elevated community level for COVID-19

Community Level Spread Covid december 9 2022
Kenzie Dillow

(WSIL) -- COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are continuing to rise across Illinois following the Thanksgiving holiday, with 74 counties in Illinois rated at an elevated level for COVID-19 by the CDC.

Of those counties, several in southern Illinois have increased their community spread. 

  • Gallatin - Medium Level
  • Jackson - Medium Level
  • Perry - Medium Level
  • Pope - Medium Level
  • Randolph - Medium Level
  • Saline - Medium Level
  • White - Medium Level 
  • Franklin - High Level
  • Johnson - High Level
  • Massac - High Level
  • Williamson - High Level
The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:
 
  • Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)
  • If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease
    • Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection
    • Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed
    • Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions
    • Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing)
    • IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies
  • If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease
    • consider self-testing to detect infection before contact
    • consider wearing a mask when indoors with them
  • Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters
  • Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible
  • Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

In counties at the Medium Community Level, persons who are elderly or immunocompromised (at risk of severe outcomes) are advised to wear a mask in indoor public places. They should also get up to date on COVID-19 vaccines or get their bivalent booster, if eligible.

IDPH is reporting 21,404 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois since December 2, and 56 deaths.

 
As of Thursday night, 1,582 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 188 patients were in the ICU and 69 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) said that the anticipated post-holiday surge is a reminder for the public to take action to protect themselves and their loved ones during the remainder of the holiday season.

