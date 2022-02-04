60,000+ new cases of COVID in Illinois; Hospitalizations continue to decline

(WSIL) -- Illinois is seeing a decrease in hospitalizations and lower weekly totals for COVID-19 cases, according to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Last week, the state reported more than 123,000 new cases of COVID-19. This week, IDPH reports 60,389 new cases.
Hospitalizations have been steadily declining in recent weeks. As of Thursday night, 3,135 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 546 patients were in the ICU and 314 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
One week ago, the state was reporting 4,300 people hospitalized with the virus and 367 staffed ICU beds of a total 2,976 staffed beds were available. That number has increased to 414 available ICU beds.
In Region 5, as of Friday 4 staffed ICU beds are available out of a total 73 beds.
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 75% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, 66% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 47% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).