You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LOCALLY HEAVY RAINFALL LIKELY THIS AFTERNOON AND TONIGHT...

Showers will be on the increase again today, along with a few
thunderstorms. The activity will continue tonight, and focus near
and to the north of the Ohio River back into southeast Missouri.

Rainfall totals will likely exceed 2 inches across portions of
southeast Missouri, into southern Illinois. Elsewhere, including
southwest Indiana and west Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches are likely,
with locally higher amounts possible.

Be alert to the possibility of minor flooding by this evening into
the overnight hours, especially in low lying and poor drainage
areas. If heavy rain focuses on tornado ravaged areas of western
Kentucky, it could result in minor flooding due to debris clogging
area drainage systems.

59,000+ new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over past week

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois coronavirus
By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 59,312 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including an increase of 316 deaths since December 10, 2021. 

As of Thursday night, 3,783 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.  Of those, 787 patients were in the ICU and 353 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

A total of 18,475,621 vaccines have been administered in Illinois. Of Illinois’ total population, more than 70% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 63% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Thursday the CDC advisory panel endorsed receiving the Moderna of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine over the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The recommendation followed a discussion of the latest evidence on vaccine effectiveness, vaccine safety and rare adverse events, and the abundant U.S. vaccine supply.  ACIP reaffirmed that receiving any vaccine is better than being unvaccinated. 

The rise in cases comes as the virus continues to surge across the state and across the country. According to IDPH data, the state has seen more than 6,000 new cases every day except for three in December.

On Jan. 22, 2021, the state reported more than 7,000 new cases of the virus. Since then, the state had not reported more than 6,000 new cases of the virus in one day...until Dec. 1, when the state reported 6,119 new cases of the virus.

The numbers we're seeing now in the state are starting to look similar to what we were seeing last winter.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wsiltv.com

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Kenzie Dillow joined the team in 2016 as an editor, moved to Producer in 2017 & took over the Digital Content Manager position in 2021. Kenzie graduated from SIUC in 2016 with a degree in Sports Broadcasting and Advertising.

Recommended for you