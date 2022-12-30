54 Illinois counties at elevated community level for COVID-19

(WSIL) -- As we close out 2022, the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) urges you to take precautions as viruses rise across the state.
IDPH urges people to get fully vaccinated for COVID-19 and the flu. They also said to stay home from holiday gatherings and seek treatment immediately if you are sick.
The CDC reports 54 counties in Illinois are at an elevated level for COVID-19.
The CDC said of the 54 counties, five of them are at a high community level, compared to 33 a week ago. 49 of the counties are at a medium level, compared to 55 last week.
- Johnson - High level
- Massac - High level
- Franklin - Medium level
- Jackson - Medium level
- Jefferson - Medium level
- Perry - Medium level
- Williamson - Medium level
IDPH also is reporting 15,904 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in the state since December 23, with 47 deaths.
“I applaud Illinois citizens for practicing important preventative measures to reduce the spread of infection and protect our hospital capacity,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. “It is encouraging to see fewer Illinois counties at an elevated risk for COVID-19, with only five counties currently at high risk. However, as we continue to experience significant levels of flu, COVID-19, and other respiratory infections, it is important to continue protecting those most vulnerable to severe outcomes, especially individuals over 65, those immunocompromised, and those with chronic medical conditions."
IDPH recently said they are shifting from daily reporting of new COVID cases and deaths to weekly reports.
A total of 3,969,832 cases have been reported by the IDPH, including 35,761 deaths, in 102 Illinois counties since the pandemic began.
As of December 29, 1,767 individuals were reported to be hospitalized with COVID across the state. 225 of those were patients in ICU with 80 of them on ventilators. The preliminary seven-day statewide case rate is 125 COVID cases per 100,000 Illinoisans.
For more information about this report, you can find that here.