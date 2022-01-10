4th vaccine dose for immunocompromised soon to be available

(CNN) -- Immunocompromised Americans can get another Covid-19 vaccine dose.
Starting this week, fourth doses will be given to people with immunocompromising diseases who received their booster five months ago.
That's because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends getting another dose five months after the last vaccine.
The agency previously recommended six months before another shot.
So, immunocompromised people 12 and older who received a booster in August, are once again eligible for another round.
