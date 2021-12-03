You are the owner of this article.
42,000+ COVID-19 cases reported over last week in Illinois

By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 42,559 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 182 additional deaths since November 26, 2021. 

As of Thursday night, 2,582 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 534 patients were in the ICU and 221 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators. 

Since Friday, November 26, 2021, 380,710 doses were reported administered in Illinois.  Of Illinois’ total population, approximately 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). 

Approximately 36% of Illinois’ eligible  adults have received a booster dose of vaccine.  

