40,000+ new COVID-19 cases over last week; 23 Illinois counties medium transmission level

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 40,026 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 45 deaths since May 6, 2022.
According to the CDC, 23 counties in Illinois are now rated at the Medium Community Level, including 14 counties in the northern part of the state, eight in the central part and one (Johnson) in Southern Illinois.
At the Medium Community Level, people at risk of severe health outcomes are advised to take additional precautions to protect themselves from the virus, including masking up in indoor spaces.
As of Thursday night, 909 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 87 patients were in the ICU and 25 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
“While case counts are rising, we would urge the public not to be alarmed, but to be aware of this trend and to take action by making sure they are up-to-date with vaccinations and booster shots,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “In addition, in areas that are rated at a Medium Community Level, people who are elderly or immunocompromised are strongly advised to mask up in indoor places. And if you test positive, you should consult with a healthcare provider about obtaining a prescription for one of the therapeutic treatments that are widely available. The treatments are much more effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths when they are taken early in the course of the illness.”
Of Illinois’ total population, more than 76% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, more than 69% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and more than 51% of the vaccinated population is boosted.