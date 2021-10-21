3 million Missourians receive COVID vaccine as MO VIP comes to a close

(WSIL) -- The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) announced that more than three million Missourians have completed their COVID-19 vaccine series.
Missouri reaches this milestone upon the conclusion of the COVID-19 vaccine incentive program, MO VIP, that Governor Mike Parson announced on July 21, 2021.
In total, more than 66,500 adults and minors were vaccinated and entered to win upon the launch of MO VIP.
Although the full impact and positive residual effects of the program are immeasurable, nearly 480,000 Missourians initiated vaccination since July 21 when the MO VIP campaign began.
Federal and state data show that 58 percent of Missouri’s eligible population (age 12 and up) has completed vaccination, while 66 percent have initiated vaccination by receiving a first dose.
Additionally, approximately 68 percent of Missourians 18 and older have initiated vaccination, and over 88 percent of Missourians 65 and older, the most vulnerable, have received at least one dose.
"We are proud of all our team members who helped make MO VIP a success, and more importantly, we appreciate the thousands of Missourians who are stepping up to protect themselves and their loved ones," Governor Parson said. "Our data clearly shows that vaccinations are making a difference and decreasing viral activity in Missouri. We are on the right track, and thanks to now three million Missourians, we are significantly reducing the threat COVID-19 poses to our state."