201,000+ new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois over last week

Illinois coronavirus
By adwpadmin

(WSIL) -- The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois continues to surge statewide. 

IDPH is reporting 201,428 new cases and 444 deaths since December 31, 2021. Illinois has seen back-to-back days with more than 40,000 cases

As of Thursday night, 7,096 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,123 were in the ICU and 639 were on ventilators. 

In Region 5, only 2 ICU beds are available, of a total 81 beds. 

IDPH data also shows that the 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 hospitalizations remains on the rise. According to IDPH, Region 5 has had 9 days of COVID-19 patient increases. 

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 31, 2021 – January 6, 2022 is 18.5%. 

A total of 19,535,937 vaccines have been administered in Illinois.  Of Illinois’ total population, 73% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 64% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated, and 40% boosted according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).   

