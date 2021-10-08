19,000+ new COVID-19 cases in Illinois over the last week

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 19,244 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 209 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 1, 2021.
As of Thursday night, 1,653 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 412 patients were in the ICU and 209 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
A total of 14,822,824 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 35,898 doses.