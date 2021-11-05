17,000+ new COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois over past week

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 17,462 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 183 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 29, 2021.
As of Thursday night, 1,257 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 282 patients were in the ICU and 148 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Of Illinois’ total population, 66% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and almost 61% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Since reporting on Friday, October 29, 2021, 368,687 doses were reported administered in Illinois.
On Wednesday, November 3, 2021, IDPH adopted CDC’s recommendation for children ages 5 to 11 years to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine for children ages 5 through 11 years is a smaller dose (10 µg), a third of the dose for individuals 12 years and older (30 µg). The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered as a series of two doses, 3 weeks apart, for all eligible individuals.