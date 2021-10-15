15,000+ new cases of COVID-19 reported over last week in Illinois

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 15,669 new confirmed and probable cases of COVId-19 in Illinois, including 184 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, October 8, 2021.
As of Thursday night, 1,500 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 341 patients were in the ICU and 172 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
Of Illinois’ total population, 69% has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 54% of Illinois’ total population is fully vaccinated.
Since reporting on Friday, October 8, 2021, 189,357 doses were reported administered in Illinois.